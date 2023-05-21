Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

