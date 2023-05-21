Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

