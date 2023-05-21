Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,706 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

AVY stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,572 shares of company stock worth $1,909,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

