Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.66.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

