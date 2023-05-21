Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

NYSE CFG opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

