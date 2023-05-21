Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $227.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $227.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $612,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,850,811. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,766,250. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

