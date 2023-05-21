Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Argus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.49. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

