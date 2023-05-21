Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

