Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $396.19 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.70.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.