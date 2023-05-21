Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 9,368 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

