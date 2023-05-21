VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

VEON Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ VEON opened at $18.80 on Friday. VEON has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VEON by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Stories

