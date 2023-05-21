Verb Technology (VERB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $1.69 on Friday. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in platform development. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. The company was founded by Rory J.

