VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2,033.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,418 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 153,049 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,810 shares in the company, valued at $136,850,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,810 shares in the company, valued at $136,850,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,924 shares of company stock worth $10,766,250. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $227.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $227.84.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

