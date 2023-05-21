Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $32.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.
VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
