Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $32.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $620.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 766,822 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.