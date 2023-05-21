Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $341.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

