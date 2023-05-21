Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,778 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $25,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

