Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 230,370 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,370 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Copart worth $26,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.31. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

