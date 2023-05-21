Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,857 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $24,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 196,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AVB opened at $176.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
