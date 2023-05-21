Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 265,845 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,603,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199,191 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 845,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 181,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Several research firms have commented on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

