Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 338,911 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Shift4 Payments worth $28,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $65.23 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.