Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $26,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRAY opened at $40.19 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

