Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $24,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

