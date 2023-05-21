Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $27,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,910 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insider Activity

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,140 shares of company stock worth $1,544,313. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.29 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

