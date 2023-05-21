Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.65 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $24,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 153,049 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,766,250. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $227.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $227.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.24.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

