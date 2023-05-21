Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.92 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,998 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,019.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,019.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,867 shares of company stock worth $1,278,937 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.