Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.44 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.2 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

