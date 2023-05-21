Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Enovis worth $27,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth about $210,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enovis by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Insider Activity

Enovis Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,881 shares of company stock worth $3,738,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $54.81 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

