Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.12 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,835,796.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 in the last ninety days. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.