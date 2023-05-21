Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.48 Million Stock Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $30,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,532 shares of company stock worth $15,889,581 over the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $21.33 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

