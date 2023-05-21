Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Equity Commonwealth worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 343,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

EQC opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

