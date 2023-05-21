Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304,631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $28,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,467,000 after buying an additional 83,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.49 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

