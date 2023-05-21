Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,127 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $217.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.