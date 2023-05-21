Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,772 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Light & Wonder worth $28,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Light & Wonder by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

