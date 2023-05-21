Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 263,940 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $29,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $34.32 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

