Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 113.50 ($1.42).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 83.09 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 81.02 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.10 ($1.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The firm has a market cap of £22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,384.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

