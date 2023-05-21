vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.