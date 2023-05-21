Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $197.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

