Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.
Wabash National Price Performance
Wabash National stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,023. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wabash National by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after buying an additional 170,835 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wabash National
Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.
