WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WKME. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WalkMe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.21.

WalkMe stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. The company had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

