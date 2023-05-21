Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +4% yr/yr to $157.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.36 billion. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.03.

NYSE WMT opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.71. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.81%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

