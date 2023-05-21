Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.5% yr/yr to $627.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $628.99 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.03.

NYSE WMT opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $4,219,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

