Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $41.04 million and approximately $687,424.83 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,555,507 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.