Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $336.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.36. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $356.60.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.