Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Nintendo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nintendo stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

