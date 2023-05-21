Wedbush Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $70.53 on Friday. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,076,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

