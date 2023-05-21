Wedbush Weighs in on SoundHound AI, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SoundHound AI in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $8.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $25,364.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,352.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $25,364.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,352.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,643. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

