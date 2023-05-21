WELL Health Technologies Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Pi Financial also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.73 million.
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
