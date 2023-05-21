Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

