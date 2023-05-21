Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of WIA opened at $8.52 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $11.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
