Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIA opened at $8.52 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $11.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

