Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:WIW opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

