Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:WIW opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
